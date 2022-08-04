How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Victoria Azarenka at the Citi Open
To watch Thursday's match between No. 20 Victoria Azarenka and No. 73 Tereza Martincova in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, tune in to Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Victoria Azarenka at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Martincova vs. Azarenka Matchup Info
|Tereza Martincova
|Victoria Azarenka
73
World Rank
20
12-16
2022 Match Record
14-9
25-34
2022 Set Record
30-18
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Tereza Martincova vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance
- Martincova defeated Xinyu Wang 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Azarenka defeated No. 77-ranked Dayana Yastremska, 6-4, 6-0.
- Martincova has played 28 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches).
- Martincova has won 29.5% of her return games this year, and 65.5% of her service games.
- Martincova has won 32.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 64.4% of her service games.
- Azarenka has played 23 matches this year (winning 54.0% of games across all court types), and 20 games per match (20 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Azarenka has won 67.1% of her service games and 41.5% of her return games.
- Azarenka has won 72.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 35.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)