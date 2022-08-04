Skip to main content

How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Tereza Martincova at the Citi Open

Fire up Marquee Sports Network on Thursday to see the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, which features Tereza Martincova facing off against Victoria Azarenka.

How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Victoria Azarenka at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Martincova vs. Azarenka Matchup Info

Tereza MartincovaVictoria Azarenka

73

World Rank

20

12-16

2022 Match Record

14-9

25-34

2022 Set Record

30-18

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Tereza Martincova vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance

  • Martincova is coming off a 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 78-ranked Xinyu Wang in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Azarenka beat No. 77-ranked Dayana Yastremska, 6-4, 6-0.
  • Martincova has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) in her 28 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Martincova has won 29.5% of her return games this year, and 65.5% of her service games.
  • Martincova has won 32.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 64.4% of her service games.
  • Azarenka has played 23 matches this year, and 20 games per match across all court surfaces (20 in three-set matches).
  • Azarenka has won 67.1% of her service games so far this year, and 41.5% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Azarenka has won 35.4% of her return games and 72.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
