How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Donna Vekic at the Citi Open
Donna Vekic and Xiyu Wang are scheduled to compete on Thursday, August 4 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to watch on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Vekic vs. Wang Matchup Info
|Donna Vekic
|Xiyu Wang
86
World Rank
95
13-7
2022 Match Record
8-9
27-17
2022 Set Record
18-18
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Donna Vekic vs. Xiyu Wang Recent Performance
- Vekic is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 47-ranked Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Wang is coming off a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 101-ranked Tatjana Maria in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Vekic has played 20 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches).
- Vekic has won 68.1% of her service games this year, and 36.7% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Vekic has won 70.6% of her service games and 25.0% of her return games.
- Wang has played 17 matches this year, and 19.8 games per match across all court types (19.8 in three-set matches).
- Wang has won 63.3% of her service games this year, and 31.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Wang has won 65.5% of her games on serve, and 41.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)