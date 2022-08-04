Skip to main content

How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Donna Vekic at the Citi Open

Donna Vekic and Xiyu Wang are scheduled to compete on Thursday, August 4 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to watch on Marquee Sports Network.

How to watch Donna Vekic vs. Xiyu Wang at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Vekic vs. Wang Matchup Info

Donna VekicXiyu Wang

86

World Rank

95

13-7

2022 Match Record

8-9

27-17

2022 Set Record

18-18

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 32

Donna Vekic vs. Xiyu Wang Recent Performance

  • Vekic is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 47-ranked Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32 on Monday.
  • Wang is coming off a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 101-ranked Tatjana Maria in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Vekic has played 20 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches).
  • Vekic has won 68.1% of her service games this year, and 36.7% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Vekic has won 70.6% of her service games and 25.0% of her return games.
  • Wang has played 17 matches this year, and 19.8 games per match across all court types (19.8 in three-set matches).
  • Wang has won 63.3% of her service games this year, and 31.5% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Wang has won 65.5% of her games on serve, and 41.4% on return.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
