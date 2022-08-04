Skip to main content

How to watch Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Karen Khachanov at the Citi Open

The Round of 16 of the Citi Open features Karen Khachanov and Yoshihito Nishioka going toe to toe on August 4 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Tune in on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Nishioka vs. Khachanov Matchup Info

Yoshihito NishiokaKaren Khachanov

96

World Rank

24

14-14

2022 Match Record

26-17

32-40

2022 Set Record

62-49

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance

  • Nishioka defeated No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 on Wednesday to make the Round of 16.
  • Khachanov is coming off a 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 145-ranked Dominik Koepfer in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Through 28 matches this year (across all court types), Nishioka has played 24.0 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 48.3% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Nishioka has won 72.4% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.
  • Nishioka has won 75.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.6% of his return games.
  • Khachanov has played 43 matches so far this year (winning 51.2% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.9 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Khachanov has won 80.1% of his service games and 21.9% of his return games.
  • Khachanov has won 81.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.3% of his return games.

