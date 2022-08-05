How to Watch ATP Citi Open Quarterfinals, WTA San Jose Quarterfinals

The action in both the ATP Citi Open and WTA San Jose tournaments reaches the quarterfinal round on Friday.

Through a week of action at the ATP Citi Open, the men's singles bracket has reached the quarterfinal round, with the same to be said of the WTA San Jose women's singles and doubles brackets on Friday. On Thursday in the ATP Citi Open, No. 3 seeded Taylor Fritz fell to No. 16 seeded Dan Evans due to a third set walkover. Fritz had taken the first set 6-3, but Evans came back and won the second set with a thrilling 8-6 tiebreaker. The third set had Evans take a 4-1 lead before Fritz needed to retire due to injury.

Meanwhile in the WTA San Jose tournament, two quarterfinal matches will be played on Friday in the women's doubles bracket. The first matchup has the duo of Elizabeth Mandlik and Ashlyn Krueger going up against the No. 2 seeded pair of Giuliana Olmos and Gabriela Dabrowski.

