How to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open
To watch Friday's matchup between No. 37 Kaia Kanepi and No. 71 Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open, check out MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Kalinskaya vs. Kanepi Matchup Info
|Anna Kalinskaya
|Kaia Kanepi
71
World Rank
37
16-14
2022 Match Record
17-10
36-26
2022 Set Record
37-27
Hamburg
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Anna Kalinskaya vs. Kaia Kanepi Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Kalinskaya was victorious 7-5, 2-0 against Simona Halep on Wednesday.
- Kanepi is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 97-ranked Lin Zhu in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Kalinskaya has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Kalinskaya has won 67.7% of her service games so far this year, and 30.2% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Kalinskaya has won 69.9% of her service games and 32.4% of her return games.
- Kanepi has played 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kanepi has won 70.2% of her games on serve, and 32.0% on return.
- Kanepi has won 67.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 40.8% of her return games.
