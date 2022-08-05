How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
On Friday, August 5, watch MSG to see Daria Kasatkina take on Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, New Mexico.
How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
|Daria Kasatkina
|Aryna Sabalenka
12
World Rank
6
29-14
2022 Match Record
19-14
55-38
2022 Set Record
45-36
Hamburg
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance
- Kasatkina beat No. 316-ranked Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0 on Wednesday to make the quarterfinals.
- Sabalenka is coming off a 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 168-ranked Caroline Dolehide in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Kasatkina has played 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
- Kasatkina has won 62.4% of her service games so far this year, and 46.1% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kasatkina has won 61.3% of her games on serve, and 41.0% on return.
- Sabalenka has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Sabalenka has won 68.3% of her service games so far this year, and 36.3% of her return games.
- Sabalenka has won 37.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 64.0% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)