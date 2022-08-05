Skip to main content

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

On Friday, August 5, watch MSG to see Daria Kasatkina take on Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, New Mexico.

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Daria KasatkinaAryna Sabalenka

12

World Rank

6

29-14

2022 Match Record

19-14

55-38

2022 Set Record

45-36

Hamburg

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance

  • Kasatkina beat No. 316-ranked Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0 on Wednesday to make the quarterfinals.
  • Sabalenka is coming off a 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 168-ranked Caroline Dolehide in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • Kasatkina has played 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
  • Kasatkina has won 62.4% of her service games so far this year, and 46.1% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kasatkina has won 61.3% of her games on serve, and 41.0% on return.
  • Sabalenka has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Sabalenka has won 68.3% of her service games so far this year, and 36.3% of her return games.
  • Sabalenka has won 37.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 64.0% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
