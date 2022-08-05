Skip to main content

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Radu Albot at the Mifel Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

MSG is where you can watch Thursday's competition between Radu Albot and Radu Albot in the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open.

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Albot vs. Norrie Matchup Info

Radu AlbotCameron Norrie

118

World Rank

12

17-14

2022 Match Record

32-13

44-38

2022 Set Record

78-42

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 16

Last Result

Semifinal

Radu Albot vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance

  • Albot beat Jason Kubler 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
  • Norrie defeated No. 84-ranked Chun Hsin Tseng 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals.
  • Albot has played 25.8 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Albot has won 77.6% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, Albot has won 81.5% of his service games and 25.0% of his return games.
  • Through 45 matches this year, Norrie has played 26.3 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches) and won 54.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Norrie has won 29.3% of his return games so far this year, and 79.6% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Norrie has won 79.9% of his service games and 30.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
