How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

MSG is where you can see Friday's matchup between Cori Gauff and Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Gauff vs. Badosa Matchup Info

Cori GauffPaula Badosa

11

World Rank

4

25-13

2022 Match Record

28-13

53-29

2022 Set Record

59-30

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Cori Gauff vs. Paula Badosa Recent Performance

  • Gauff defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
  • Badosa defeated No. 240-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals.
  • Gauff has played 38 matches this year across all court types, and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
  • Gauff has won 39.6% of her return games so far this year, and 70.6% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Gauff has won 32.2% of her return games and 73.9% of her service games.
  • In her 41 matches this year, Badosa has played an average of 20.6 games across all court types (20.6 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Badosa has won 40.8% of her return games and 70.3% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Badosa has won 70.4% of her service games and 43% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
