How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open
Don't miss No. 40 Daniel Evans match up against No. 96 Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. Tune in on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Evans vs. Nishioka Matchup Info
|Daniel Evans
|Yoshihito Nishioka
40
World Rank
96
13-16
2022 Match Record
17-14
28-36
2022 Set Record
38-41
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Daniel Evans vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Evans was victorious 3-6, 7-6, 4-1 versus Taylor Fritz on Thursday.
- Nishioka is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 24-ranked Karen Khachanov in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Evans has played 29 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Evans has won 25.4% of his return games and 73.3% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Evans has won 77.2% of his games on serve, and 29.2% on return.
- Nishioka has played 31 matches this year (winning 49.1% of games across all court types), and 24.1 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nishioka has won 73.5% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.
- Nishioka has won 25.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.3% of his service games.
