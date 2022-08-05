Skip to main content

How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 40 Daniel Evans match up against No. 96 Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. Tune in on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Evans vs. Nishioka Matchup Info

Daniel EvansYoshihito Nishioka

40

World Rank

96

13-16

2022 Match Record

17-14

28-36

2022 Set Record

38-41

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 128

Daniel Evans vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16, Evans was victorious 3-6, 7-6, 4-1 versus Taylor Fritz on Thursday.
  • Nishioka is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 24-ranked Karen Khachanov in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • Evans has played 29 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Evans has won 25.4% of his return games and 73.3% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Evans has won 77.2% of his games on serve, and 29.2% on return.
  • Nishioka has played 31 matches this year (winning 49.1% of games across all court types), and 24.1 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nishioka has won 73.5% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.
  • Nishioka has won 25.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
