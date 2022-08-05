How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Fire up MSG on Friday to see the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which features Daria Kasatkina going head to head against Aryna Sabalenka.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
|Daria Kasatkina
|Aryna Sabalenka
12
World Rank
6
29-14
2022 Match Record
19-14
55-38
2022 Set Record
45-36
Hamburg
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Kasatkina won 6-4, 6-0 against Taylor Townsend on Wednesday.
- Sabalenka defeated Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- Kasatkina has played 43 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kasatkina has won 62.4% of her games on serve, and 46.1% on return.
- On hard courts, Kasatkina has won 41% of her return games and 61.3% of her service games.
- Sabalenka has played 33 matches this year, and 22.2 games per match across all court types (22.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sabalenka has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 36.3% on return.
- Sabalenka has won 64% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)