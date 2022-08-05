Skip to main content

How to watch Daria Saville vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

Tune in to MSG to see Daria Saville match up against Rebecca Marino in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Saville vs. Marino Matchup Info

Daria SavilleRebecca Marino

88

World Rank

111

20-13

2022 Match Record

17-9

41-31

2022 Set Record

39-23

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 128

Daria Saville vs. Rebecca Marino Recent Performance

  • Saville beat Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
  • Marino defeated Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
  • Saville has played 33 matches this year across all court types, and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Saville has won 34.6% of her return games this year, and 67.6% of her service games.
  • Saville has won 67.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 35.9% of her return games.
  • Through 26 matches so far this year, Marino has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Marino has won 32.0% of her return games this year, and 69.6% of her service games.
  • Marino has won 74.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 20.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Tennis

