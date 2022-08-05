How to watch Daria Saville vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open
Tune in to MSG to see Daria Saville match up against Rebecca Marino in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday.
How to watch Daria Saville vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Saville vs. Marino Matchup Info
|Daria Saville
|Rebecca Marino
88
World Rank
111
20-13
2022 Match Record
17-9
41-31
2022 Set Record
39-23
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Daria Saville vs. Rebecca Marino Recent Performance
- Saville beat Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
- Marino defeated Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
- Saville has played 33 matches this year across all court types, and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Saville has won 34.6% of her return games this year, and 67.6% of her service games.
- Saville has won 67.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 35.9% of her return games.
- Through 26 matches so far this year, Marino has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Marino has won 32.0% of her return games this year, and 69.6% of her service games.
- Marino has won 74.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 20.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)