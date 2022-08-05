Skip to main content

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterfinals of the Citi Open features Emma Raducanu and Liudmila Samsonova going head to head on August 5 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Samsonova vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Liudmila SamsonovaEmma Raducanu

60

World Rank

10

12-14

2022 Match Record

8-11

31-30

2022 Set Record

21-20

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Samsonova beat No. 69-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
  • Raducanu beat No. 67-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday to make the quarterfinals.
  • Through 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 50.7% of them.
  • So far this year, Samsonova has won 75.3% of her service games and 25.7% of her return games.
  • Samsonova has won 78.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 24.2% of her return games.
  • Raducanu has played 19 matches so far this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court types), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Raducanu has won 38.2% of her return games and 64.7% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Raducanu has won 57.6% of her service games and 40.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
