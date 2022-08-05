How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open
The quarterfinals of the Citi Open features Emma Raducanu and Liudmila Samsonova going head to head on August 5 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Samsonova vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Emma Raducanu
60
World Rank
10
12-14
2022 Match Record
8-11
31-30
2022 Set Record
21-20
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Samsonova beat No. 69-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
- Raducanu beat No. 67-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday to make the quarterfinals.
- Through 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 50.7% of them.
- So far this year, Samsonova has won 75.3% of her service games and 25.7% of her return games.
- Samsonova has won 78.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 24.2% of her return games.
- Raducanu has played 19 matches so far this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court types), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Raducanu has won 38.2% of her return games and 64.7% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Raducanu has won 57.6% of her service games and 40.2% of her return games.
