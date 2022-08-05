Skip to main content

How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Steve Johnson at the Mifel Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterfinals of the Mifel Open in Los Cabos is the destination where Felix Auger-Aliassime and Steve Johnson will meet for their August 4 match, which can be watched on MSG.

How to watch Steve Johnson vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Thursday, August 4
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Johnson vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info

Steve JohnsonFelix Auger-Aliassime

92

World Rank

9

20-16

2022 Match Record

27-15

44-45

2022 Set Record

71-45

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Hall of Fame Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Steve Johnson vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Johnson beat No. 75-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.
  • Auger-Aliassime beat Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to make the quarterfinals.
  • Johnson has played 36 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.4 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches).
  • Johnson has won 83.7% of his service games this year, and 15.5% of his return games.
  • Johnson has won 15.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.4% of his service games.
  • Auger-Aliassime has played 27.9 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) in his 42 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 24.2% of his return games and 82.5% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his service games and 24.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 15, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Mickey DeMorat reacts after playing the first hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mickey Demorat at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Aug 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooks Koepka (right) is reflected in a water hazard as he walks to the 18th hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Jonas Blixt hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Radu Albot at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Radu Albot vs. Cameron Norrie at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Steve Johnson vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Steve Johnson at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
Soccer

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Perugia Calcio: Stream Copa Italia Soccer Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
USATSI_18648888
Golf

How to Watch Cazoo Open, Second Round: Stream Golf Live, TV

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago