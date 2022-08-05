How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Steve Johnson at the Mifel Open
The quarterfinals of the Mifel Open in Los Cabos is the destination where Felix Auger-Aliassime and Steve Johnson will meet for their August 4 match, which can be watched on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Johnson vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info
|Steve Johnson
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
92
World Rank
9
20-16
2022 Match Record
27-15
44-45
2022 Set Record
71-45
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Hall of Fame Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Steve Johnson vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Johnson beat No. 75-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.
- Auger-Aliassime beat Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to make the quarterfinals.
- Johnson has played 36 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.4 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches).
- Johnson has won 83.7% of his service games this year, and 15.5% of his return games.
- Johnson has won 15.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.4% of his service games.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 27.9 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) in his 42 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 24.2% of his return games and 82.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his service games and 24.5% of his return games.
