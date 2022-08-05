Skip to main content

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MSG is where you can see Friday's matchup between Frances Tiafoe and Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tiafoe vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Frances TiafoeNick Kyrgios

27

World Rank

63

17-15

2022 Match Record

24-8

47-42

2022 Set Record

50-25

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Semifinal

Last Result

Runner-Up

Frances Tiafoe vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance

  • Tiafoe is coming off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 26-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • In the Round of 16, Kyrgios was victorious 7-6, 6-2 against Reilly Opelka on Thursday.
  • Tiafoe has played 32 matches so far this year across all court types, and 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
  • Tiafoe has won 21.8% of his return games so far this year, and 78.8% of his service games.
  • Tiafoe has won 79.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 18.4% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has played 24.4 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 90.9% of his games on serve, and 19.6% on return.
  • Kyrgios has won 89.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 25.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
