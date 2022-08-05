How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open
MSG is where you can see Friday's matchup between Frances Tiafoe and Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Tiafoe vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Frances Tiafoe
|Nick Kyrgios
27
World Rank
63
17-15
2022 Match Record
24-8
47-42
2022 Set Record
50-25
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Semifinal
Last Result
Runner-Up
Frances Tiafoe vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- Tiafoe is coming off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 26-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- In the Round of 16, Kyrgios was victorious 7-6, 6-2 against Reilly Opelka on Thursday.
- Tiafoe has played 32 matches so far this year across all court types, and 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
- Tiafoe has won 21.8% of his return games so far this year, and 78.8% of his service games.
- Tiafoe has won 79.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 18.4% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has played 24.4 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 90.9% of his games on serve, and 19.6% on return.
- Kyrgios has won 89.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 25.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)