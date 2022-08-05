How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Citi Open
Friday's matchup between Kaia Kanepi and Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Kalinskaya vs. Kanepi Matchup Info
|Anna Kalinskaya
|Kaia Kanepi
71
World Rank
37
16-14
2022 Match Record
17-10
36-26
2022 Set Record
37-27
Hamburg
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Anna Kalinskaya vs. Kaia Kanepi Recent Performance
- Kalinskaya beat No. 16-ranked Simona Halep 7-5, 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals.
- In the Round of 16, Kanepi won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 against Lin Zhu on Wednesday.
- Through 30 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Kalinskaya has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) and won 50.6% of them.
- Kalinskaya has won 30.2% of her return games this year, and 67.7% of her service games.
- Kalinskaya has won 32.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.9% of her service games.
- In her 27 matches so far this year, Kanepi has played an average of 23.0 games across all court surfaces (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Kanepi has won 70.2% of her service games so far this year, and 32.0% of her return games.
- Kanepi has won 67.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 40.8% of her return games.
