How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open
MSG is where you can tune in to Friday's competition between Liudmila Samsonova and Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Samsonova vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Emma Raducanu
60
World Rank
10
12-14
2022 Match Record
8-11
31-30
2022 Set Record
21-20
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Samsonova beat No. 69-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Raducanu defeated No. 67-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 7-6, 7-6.
- Through 26 matches this year (across all court types), Samsonova has played 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 50.7% of them.
- Thus far this year, Samsonova has won 25.7% of her return games and 75.3% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Samsonova has won 78.4% of her service games and 24.2% of her return games.
- Raducanu has played 19 matches this year, and 21.6 games per match across all court types (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Raducanu has won 64.7% of her service games and 38.2% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Raducanu has won 40.2% of her return games and 57.6% of her service games.
