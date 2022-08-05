Skip to main content

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

MSG will be showing the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which features Ons Jabeur challenging Veronika Kudermetova on August 5.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Jabeur vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Ons JabeurVeronika Kudermetova

5

World Rank

19

37-10

2022 Match Record

28-13

77-31

2022 Set Record

45-35

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Runner-Up

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Ons Jabeur vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • Jabeur beat Madison Keys 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 16, Kudermetova won 6-2, 7-5 versus Claire Liu on Thursday.
  • Jabeur has played 47 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • Jabeur has won 42.3% of her return games this year, and 73.2% of her service games.
  • Jabeur has won 39.5% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.0% of her service games.
  • Kudermetova has played 41 matches this year (winning 52.4% of games across all court types), and 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches).
  • Kudermetova has won 31.8% of her return games so far this year, and 72.7% of her service games.
  • Kudermetova has won 74.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 29.3% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
