How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Cori Gauff at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Cori Gauff and Paula Badosa are on track to compete in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 5, and you can watch it on MSG.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff vs. Badosa Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Paula Badosa
11
World Rank
4
25-13
2022 Match Record
28-13
53-29
2022 Set Record
59-30
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Cori Gauff vs. Paula Badosa Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Gauff was victorious 6-4, 6-4 versus Naomi Osaka on Thursday.
- Badosa beat No. 240-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals.
- Gauff has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Gauff has won 70.6% of her service games and 39.6% of her return games.
- Gauff has won 73.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.2% of her return games.
- In her 41 matches so far this year, Badosa has played an average of 20.6 games across all court surfaces (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Badosa has won 40.8% of her return games so far this year, and 70.3% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Badosa has won 70.4% of her games on serve, and 43.0% on return.
