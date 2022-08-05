How to watch Radu Albot vs. Cameron Norrie at the Mifel Open
Check out MSG to see Thursday's match between No. 118 Radu Albot and No. 12 Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals at the Mifel Open.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Albot vs. Norrie Matchup Info
|Radu Albot
|Cameron Norrie
118
World Rank
12
17-14
2022 Match Record
32-13
44-38
2022 Set Record
78-42
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 16
Last Result
Semifinal
Radu Albot vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance
- Albot beat Jason Kubler 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
- Norrie defeated No. 84-ranked Chun Hsin Tseng 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday to make the quarterfinals.
- Albot has played 31 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches).
- Albot has won 77.6% of his service games this year, and 25.6% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Albot has won 25.0% of his return games and 81.5% of his service games.
- Through 45 matches so far this year, Norrie has played 26.3 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches) and won 54.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Norrie has won 29.3% of his return games so far this year, and 79.6% of his service games.
- Norrie has won 30.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.9% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
