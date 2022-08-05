How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Daria Saville at the Citi Open
Check out MSG to watch Friday's matchup between No. 88 Daria Saville and No. 111 Rebecca Marino in the quarterfinals at the Citi Open.
How to watch Daria Saville vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Saville vs. Marino Matchup Info
|Daria Saville
|Rebecca Marino
88
World Rank
111
20-13
2022 Match Record
17-9
41-31
2022 Set Record
39-23
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Daria Saville vs. Rebecca Marino Recent Performance
- Saville is coming off a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 7-ranked Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 16, Marino was victorious 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 versus Andrea Petkovic on Wednesday.
- Saville has played 33 matches this year across all court types, and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Saville has won 67.6% of her service games this year, and 34.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Saville has won 67.2% of her service games and 35.9% of her return games.
- Marino has played 26 matches this year, and 21.5 games per match across all court types (21.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Marino has won 69.6% of her games on serve, and 32.0% on return.
- On hard courts, Marino has won 20.0% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)