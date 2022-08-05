Skip to main content

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Daria Saville at the Citi Open

Check out MSG to watch Friday's matchup between No. 88 Daria Saville and No. 111 Rebecca Marino in the quarterfinals at the Citi Open.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Saville vs. Marino Matchup Info

Daria SavilleRebecca Marino

88

World Rank

111

20-13

2022 Match Record

17-9

41-31

2022 Set Record

39-23

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 128

Daria Saville vs. Rebecca Marino Recent Performance

  • Saville is coming off a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 7-ranked Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 16, Marino was victorious 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 versus Andrea Petkovic on Wednesday.
  • Saville has played 33 matches this year across all court types, and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Saville has won 67.6% of her service games this year, and 34.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Saville has won 67.2% of her service games and 35.9% of her return games.
  • Marino has played 26 matches this year, and 21.5 games per match across all court types (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Marino has won 69.6% of her games on serve, and 32.0% on return.
  • On hard courts, Marino has won 20.0% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
