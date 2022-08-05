How to watch Steve Johnson vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mifel Open
MSG will be showing the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open, which features Steve Johnson matching up with Felix Auger-Aliassime on August 4.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Johnson vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info
|Steve Johnson
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
92
World Rank
9
20-16
2022 Match Record
27-15
44-45
2022 Set Record
71-45
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Hall of Fame Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Steve Johnson vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance
- Johnson beat No. 75-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals.
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime beat Alex Hernandez, 6-3, 7-5.
- Johnson has played 25.4 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) in his 36 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Johnson has won 83.7% of his service games this year, and 15.5% of his return games.
- Johnson has won 84.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 15% of his return games.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 42 matches so far this year, and 27.9 games per match across all court surfaces (23.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.5% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 24.5% on return.
