How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ons Jabeur at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
MSG is where you can tune in to Friday's matchup between Ons Jabeur and Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Jabeur vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info
|Ons Jabeur
|Veronika Kudermetova
5
World Rank
19
37-10
2022 Match Record
28-13
77-31
2022 Set Record
45-35
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Runner-Up
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Ons Jabeur vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Jabeur won 7-5, 6-1 versus Madison Keys on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Kudermetova defeated No. 79-ranked Claire Liu, 6-2, 7-5.
- Through 47 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Jabeur has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) and won 57.6% of them.
- Thus far this year, Jabeur has won 42.3% of her return games and 73.2% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Jabeur has won 70.0% of her service games and 39.5% of her return games.
- Kudermetova has played 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Kudermetova has won 72.7% of her service games and 31.8% of her return games.
- Kudermetova has won 29.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.9% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
3:15
PM/EST
