Skip to main content

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ons Jabeur at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

MSG is where you can tune in to Friday's matchup between Ons Jabeur and Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Jabeur vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Ons JabeurVeronika Kudermetova

5

World Rank

19

37-10

2022 Match Record

28-13

77-31

2022 Set Record

45-35

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Runner-Up

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Ons Jabeur vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16, Jabeur won 7-5, 6-1 versus Madison Keys on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Kudermetova defeated No. 79-ranked Claire Liu, 6-2, 7-5.
  • Through 47 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Jabeur has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) and won 57.6% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Jabeur has won 42.3% of her return games and 73.2% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Jabeur has won 70.0% of her service games and 39.5% of her return games.
  • Kudermetova has played 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Kudermetova has won 72.7% of her service games and 31.8% of her return games.
  • Kudermetova has won 29.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Azura Stevens of the Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Mystics at Sky: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Tim Anderson high fives teammates in the White Sox dugout.
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers: Stream MLB Online, TV Channel

By Nick Crain11 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Royals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso28 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Preseason NFL Games Without Cable

By Justin Carter32 minutes ago
USATSI_18773765
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Dream: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel

By Adam Childs48 minutes ago
USATSI_18057432 (1)
MMA

How to Watch Lightweights & Light Heavyweights: PFL Live Stream, TV Channel

By Iolanda Neto1 hour ago
imago1012510265h
Hockey

How to Watch Canada vs. Finland: Hockey Live Stream, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Orioles: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago