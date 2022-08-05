How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Victoria Azarenka at the Citi Open
MSG is where you can tune in to Friday's competition between Xiyu Wang and Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Wang vs. Azarenka Matchup Info
|Xiyu Wang
|Victoria Azarenka
95
World Rank
20
9-9
2022 Match Record
14-9
20-19
2022 Set Record
30-18
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Xiyu Wang vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance
- Wang defeated Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 16 on Friday, Azarenka defeated No. 73-ranked Tereza Martincova, 7-6, 6-2.
- Wang has played 18 matches so far this year across all court types, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Wang has won 65.3% of her service games and 32.0% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Wang has won 70.5% of her service games and 39.5% of her return games.
- Azarenka has played 23 matches so far this year, and 20.0 games per match across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Azarenka has won 67.1% of her games on serve, and 41.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Azarenka has won 35.4% of her return games and 72.2% of her service games.
August 5, 2022
August
5
2022
Citi Open, Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
