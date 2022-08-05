Skip to main content

How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Victoria Azarenka at the Citi Open

Friday's competition between Xiyu Wang and Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wang vs. Azarenka Matchup Info

Xiyu WangVictoria Azarenka

95

World Rank

20

9-9

2022 Match Record

14-9

20-19

2022 Set Record

30-18

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Xiyu Wang vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance

  • Wang defeated Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 16 on Friday, Azarenka defeated No. 73-ranked Tereza Martincova, 7-6, 6-2.
  • Wang has played 18 matches so far this year across all court types, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Wang has won 65.3% of her service games and 32.0% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Wang has won 70.5% of her service games and 39.5% of her return games.
  • Azarenka has played 23 matches so far this year, and 20.0 games per match across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Azarenka has won 67.1% of her games on serve, and 41.5% on return.
  • On hard courts, Azarenka has won 35.4% of her return games and 72.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Citi Open, Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
imago1013594468h
