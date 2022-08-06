How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Watch Shelby Rogers and Amanda Anisimova go toe to toe in Friday's quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on MSG.
How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Amanda Anisimova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Rogers vs. Anisimova Matchup Info
|Shelby Rogers
|Amanda Anisimova
45
World Rank
22
12-14
2022 Match Record
31-11
31-33
2022 Set Record
65-33
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Shelby Rogers vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Rogers was victorious 6-1, 6-3 against Maria Sakkari on Thursday.
- Anisimova beat No. 15-ranked Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday to make the quarterfinals.
- Rogers has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games so far this year, and 68.3% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Rogers has won 27.9% of her return games and 70.7% of her service games.
- In her 42 matches this year, Anisimova has played an average of 22.3 games across all court types (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Anisimova has won 40.2% of her return games this year, and 71.9% of her service games.
- Anisimova has won 37.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 73.0% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Citi Open, Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)