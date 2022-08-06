How to watch Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open
Turn on MSG on August 6 to watch the semifinals of the Citi Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Daria Saville and Kaia Kanepi.
How to watch Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 6
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Saville vs. Kanepi Matchup Info
|Daria Saville
|Kaia Kanepi
88
World Rank
37
21-13
2022 Match Record
20-10
43-31
2022 Set Record
43-29
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi Recent Performance
- Saville is coming off a 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 111-ranked Rebecca Marino in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- In the quarterfinals, Kanepi won 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 versus Anna Kalinskaya on Friday.
- Saville has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in her 34 matches this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Saville has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 35.2% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Saville has won 68.2% of her games on serve, and 36.6% on return.
- Kanepi has played 30 matches this year, and 23.3 games per match across all court types (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kanepi has won 32.9% of her return games and 70.7% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Kanepi has won 40.6% of her return games and 68.8% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Citi Open, Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)