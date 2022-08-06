Skip to main content

How to watch Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on MSG on August 6 to watch the semifinals of the Citi Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Daria Saville and Kaia Kanepi.

How to watch Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Saville vs. Kanepi Matchup Info

Daria SavilleKaia Kanepi

88

World Rank

37

21-13

2022 Match Record

20-10

43-31

2022 Set Record

43-29

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 128

Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi Recent Performance

  • Saville is coming off a 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 111-ranked Rebecca Marino in the quarterfinals on Friday.
  • In the quarterfinals, Kanepi won 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 versus Anna Kalinskaya on Friday.
  • Saville has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in her 34 matches this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Saville has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 35.2% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Saville has won 68.2% of her games on serve, and 36.6% on return.
  • Kanepi has played 30 matches this year, and 23.3 games per match across all court types (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kanepi has won 32.9% of her return games and 70.7% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Kanepi has won 40.6% of her return games and 68.8% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Citi Open, Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Atlanta United FC: Stream MLS Live

By Rafael Urbina21 minutes ago
messi psg
Soccer

How to Watch Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain: Stream Ligue 1 Live

By Tom Sunderland32 minutes ago
Cornhole
cornhole

How to Watch the ACL Singles World Championship: Stream Cornhole Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina39 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch the Citi Open, Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle48 minutes ago
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Springfield vs Mobile: Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FInland Hockey
Hockey

How to Watch Finland vs the Czech Republic: Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
pickleball
Pickleball

How to Watch Selkirk Labs Showdown Semifinals: Stream Pickleball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago