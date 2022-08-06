Skip to main content

How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Daria Saville at the Citi Open

Watch Daria Saville and Kaia Kanepi match up in Saturday's semifinals at the Citi Open on MSG.

How to watch Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Saville vs. Kanepi Matchup Info

Daria SavilleKaia Kanepi

88

World Rank

37

21-13

2022 Match Record

20-10

43-31

2022 Set Record

43-29

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 128

Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi Recent Performance

  • Saville beat Rebecca Marino 6-1, 7-5 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Kanepi beat No. 71-ranked Anna Kalinskaya 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to make the semifinals.
  • In her 34 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Saville has played an average of 22.6 games (22.6 in three-set matches).
  • Saville has won 68.3% of her service games so far this year, and 35.2% of her return games.
  • Saville has won 68.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 36.6% of her return games.
  • Kanepi has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kanepi has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.
  • Kanepi has won 68.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 40.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Citi Open, Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
