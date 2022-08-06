How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Daria Saville at the Citi Open
Watch Daria Saville and Kaia Kanepi match up in Saturday's semifinals at the Citi Open on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 6
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Saville vs. Kanepi Matchup Info
|Daria Saville
|Kaia Kanepi
88
World Rank
37
21-13
2022 Match Record
20-10
43-31
2022 Set Record
43-29
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi Recent Performance
- Saville beat Rebecca Marino 6-1, 7-5 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
- Kanepi beat No. 71-ranked Anna Kalinskaya 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to make the semifinals.
- In her 34 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Saville has played an average of 22.6 games (22.6 in three-set matches).
- Saville has won 68.3% of her service games so far this year, and 35.2% of her return games.
- Saville has won 68.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 36.6% of her return games.
- Kanepi has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kanepi has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.
- Kanepi has won 68.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 40.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Citi Open, Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
