How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Xiyu Wang at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The semifinals of the Citi Open includes Liudmila Samsonova and Xiyu Wang going head to head on August 6 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Check it out on MSG.

How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Saturday, August 6

Saturday, August 6 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Wang vs. Samsonova Matchup Info

Xiyu Wang Liudmila Samsonova 95 World Rank 60 10-9 2022 Match Record 13-14 22-19 2022 Set Record 33-30 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Last Tournament Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance