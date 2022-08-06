Skip to main content

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Xiyu Wang at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The semifinals of the Citi Open includes Liudmila Samsonova and Xiyu Wang going head to head on August 6 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Check it out on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wang vs. Samsonova Matchup Info

Xiyu WangLiudmila Samsonova

95

World Rank

60

10-9

2022 Match Record

13-14

22-19

2022 Set Record

33-30

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance

  • Wang is coming off a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 20-ranked Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals on Friday.
  • Samsonova is coming off a 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 10-ranked Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals on Friday.
  • Wang has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 19 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Wang has won 65.9% of her service games and 34.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Wang has won 45.1% of her return games and 71.2% of her service games.
  • Samsonova has played 27 matches this year, and 23.0 games per match across all court surfaces (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Samsonova has won 75.1% of her service games this year, and 26.9% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Samsonova has won 77.8% of her service games and 26.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Citi Open, Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
