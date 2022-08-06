How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Xiyu Wang at the Citi Open
The semifinals of the Citi Open includes Liudmila Samsonova and Xiyu Wang going head to head on August 6 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Check it out on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 6
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Wang vs. Samsonova Matchup Info
|Xiyu Wang
|Liudmila Samsonova
95
World Rank
60
10-9
2022 Match Record
13-14
22-19
2022 Set Record
33-30
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance
- Wang is coming off a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 20-ranked Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Samsonova is coming off a 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 10-ranked Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Wang has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 19 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Wang has won 65.9% of her service games and 34.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Wang has won 45.1% of her return games and 71.2% of her service games.
- Samsonova has played 27 matches this year, and 23.0 games per match across all court surfaces (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Samsonova has won 75.1% of her service games this year, and 26.9% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Samsonova has won 77.8% of her service games and 26.4% of her return games.
