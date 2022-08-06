How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Amanda Anisimova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Tune in to MSG on August 5 to watch the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Shelby Rogers and Amanda Anisimova.
How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Amanda Anisimova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 5
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Rogers vs. Anisimova Matchup Info
|Shelby Rogers
|Amanda Anisimova
45
World Rank
22
12-14
2022 Match Record
31-11
31-33
2022 Set Record
65-33
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Shelby Rogers vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Rogers defeated No. 3-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-1, 6-3.
- Anisimova beat Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
- In her 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, Rogers has played an average of 23.4 games (23.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.
- Rogers has won 70.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 27.9% of her return games.
- Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 42 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Anisimova has won 71.9% of her service games so far this year, and 40.2% of her return games.
- Anisimova has won 73.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Citi Open, Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)