Skip to main content

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Amanda Anisimova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to MSG on August 5 to watch the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Shelby Rogers and Amanda Anisimova.

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Amanda Anisimova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 5
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rogers vs. Anisimova Matchup Info

Shelby RogersAmanda Anisimova

45

World Rank

22

12-14

2022 Match Record

31-11

31-33

2022 Set Record

65-33

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Shelby Rogers vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Rogers defeated No. 3-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-1, 6-3.
  • Anisimova beat Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
  • In her 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, Rogers has played an average of 23.4 games (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.
  • Rogers has won 70.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 27.9% of her return games.
  • Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 42 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Anisimova has won 71.9% of her service games so far this year, and 40.2% of her return games.
  • Anisimova has won 73.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Citi Open, Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013594468h
Soccer

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco in Canada

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
imago1013620292h
Track and Field

How to Watch Wanda Diamond League - Poland

By Brandon Rush24 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
USATSI_18754534
Baseball

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major: Honolulu (HI) vs. West Linn

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
imago1013451730h
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton in Canada

By Tom Sunderland41 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Amanda Anisimova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago