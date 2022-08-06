Skip to main content

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to MSG to see Shelby Rogers challenge Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Saturday.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rogers vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Shelby RogersVeronika Kudermetova

45

World Rank

19

12-14

2022 Match Record

28-13

31-33

2022 Set Record

45-35

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Shelby Rogers vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • Rogers beat Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Kudermetova beat Ons Jabeur 7-6, 6-2 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Rogers has played 26 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.
  • Rogers has won 70.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 27.9% of her return games.
  • Kudermetova has played 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Kudermetova has won 31.8% of her return games and 72.7% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 29.3% of her return games and 74.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Citi Open, Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

