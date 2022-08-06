Skip to main content

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Don't miss No. 45 Shelby Rogers match up against No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Tune in on MSG.

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rogers vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Shelby RogersVeronika Kudermetova

45

World Rank

19

12-14

2022 Match Record

28-13

31-33

2022 Set Record

45-35

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Shelby Rogers vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • Rogers defeated No. 22-ranked Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals.
  • Kudermetova beat Ons Jabeur 7-6, 6-2 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Rogers has played 26 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games this year, and 68.3% of her service games.
  • Rogers has won 70.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 27.9% of her return games.
  • Through 41 matches this year, Kudermetova has played 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Kudermetova has won 31.8% of her return games and 72.7% of her service games.
  • Kudermetova has won 29.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Citi Open, Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18827148
