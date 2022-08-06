How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open
Xiyu Wang and Liudmila Samsonova are scheduled to go head to head in the semifinals of the Citi Open on August 6, and you can watch it on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 6
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Wang vs. Samsonova Matchup Info
|Xiyu Wang
|Liudmila Samsonova
95
World Rank
60
10-9
2022 Match Record
13-14
22-19
2022 Set Record
33-30
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Wang beat No. 20-ranked Victoria Azarenka, 6-1, 6-3.
- Samsonova defeated No. 10-ranked Emma Raducanu 7-6, 6-1 on Friday to reach the semifinals.
- Wang has played 19 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Wang has won 34.6% of her return games and 65.9% of her service games.
- Wang has won 71.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 45.1% of her return games.
- Samsonova has played 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Samsonova has won 75.1% of her service games this year, and 26.9% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Samsonova has won 26.4% of her return games and 77.8% of her service games.
