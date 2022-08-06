How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Xiyu Wang and Liudmila Samsonova are scheduled to go head to head in the semifinals of the Citi Open on August 6, and you can watch it on MSG.

How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Saturday, August 6

Saturday, August 6 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Wang vs. Samsonova Matchup Info

Xiyu Wang Liudmila Samsonova 95 World Rank 60 10-9 2022 Match Record 13-14 22-19 2022 Set Record 33-30 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Last Tournament Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance