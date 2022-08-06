Skip to main content

How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open

Xiyu Wang and Liudmila Samsonova are scheduled to go head to head in the semifinals of the Citi Open on August 6, and you can watch it on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wang vs. Samsonova Matchup Info

Xiyu WangLiudmila Samsonova

95

World Rank

60

10-9

2022 Match Record

13-14

22-19

2022 Set Record

33-30

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Xiyu Wang vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance

  • In the quarterfinals on Friday, Wang beat No. 20-ranked Victoria Azarenka, 6-1, 6-3.
  • Samsonova defeated No. 10-ranked Emma Raducanu 7-6, 6-1 on Friday to reach the semifinals.
  • Wang has played 19 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Wang has won 34.6% of her return games and 65.9% of her service games.
  • Wang has won 71.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 45.1% of her return games.
  • Samsonova has played 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Samsonova has won 75.1% of her service games this year, and 26.9% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Samsonova has won 26.4% of her return games and 77.8% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Citi Open, Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

