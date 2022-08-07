How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose is the destination where Paula Badosa and Daria Kasatkina will meet for their August 6 match, which can be watched on MSG.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 6
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Kasatkina vs. Badosa Matchup Info
|Daria Kasatkina
|Paula Badosa
12
World Rank
4
30-14
2022 Match Record
29-13
57-39
2022 Set Record
61-30
Hamburg
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa Recent Performance
- Kasatkina beat Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
- Badosa defeated No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff 7-6, 6-2 on Friday to make the semifinals.
- Kasatkina has played 44 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
- Kasatkina has won 46.6% of her return games so far this year, and 62.2% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kasatkina has won 61.0% of her games on serve, and 42.6% on return.
- Badosa has played 42 matches so far this year (winning 55.5% of games across all court types), and 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Badosa has won 70.5% of her service games and 40.9% of her return games.
- Badosa has won 43.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.8% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Citi Open, Final
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
