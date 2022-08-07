Skip to main content

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose is the destination where Paula Badosa and Daria Kasatkina will meet for their August 6 match, which can be watched on MSG.

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina vs. Badosa Matchup Info

Daria KasatkinaPaula Badosa

12

World Rank

4

30-14

2022 Match Record

29-13

57-39

2022 Set Record

61-30

Hamburg

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa Recent Performance

  • Kasatkina beat Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Badosa defeated No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff 7-6, 6-2 on Friday to make the semifinals.
  • Kasatkina has played 44 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
  • Kasatkina has won 46.6% of her return games so far this year, and 62.2% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kasatkina has won 61.0% of her games on serve, and 42.6% on return.
  • Badosa has played 42 matches so far this year (winning 55.5% of games across all court types), and 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Badosa has won 70.5% of her service games and 40.9% of her return games.
  • Badosa has won 43.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.8% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Citi Open, Final

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 5, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA. Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte blows a bubble while waiting on third base for a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Coverage Of Colorado Rockies At Arizona Diamondbacks 6 40 P M Start 6983928002
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 5, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA. Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte blows a bubble while waiting on third base for a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Coverage Of Colorado Rockies At Arizona Diamondbacks 6 40 P M Start 6983928002
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
imago1013620356h
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago