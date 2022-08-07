How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

The semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose is the destination where Paula Badosa and Daria Kasatkina will meet for their August 6 match, which can be watched on MSG.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Saturday, August 6

Saturday, August 6 TV Channel: MSG

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina vs. Badosa Matchup Info

Daria Kasatkina Paula Badosa 12 World Rank 4 30-14 2022 Match Record 29-13 57-39 2022 Set Record 61-30 Hamburg Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 32 Last Result Round of 16

Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa Recent Performance