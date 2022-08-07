How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Fire up MSG on Sunday to watch the finals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which features Shelby Rogers taking on Daria Kasatkina.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, August 7
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Rogers vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info
|Shelby Rogers
|Daria Kasatkina
45
World Rank
12
12-14
2022 Match Record
31-14
31-33
2022 Set Record
59-39
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Hamburg
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina Recent Performance
- Rogers defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals.
- In the semifinals, Kasatkina was victorious 6-2, 6-4 versus Paula Badosa on Saturday.
- Rogers has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rogers has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Rogers has won 70.7% of her service games and 27.9% of her return games.
- Kasatkina has played 20 games per match (20 in three-set matches) in her 45 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kasatkina has won 62.6% of her games on serve, and 46.8% on return.
- Kasatkina has won 43.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.7% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
7
2022
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
