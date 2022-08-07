Skip to main content

How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open

Sunday's finals of the Citi Open slots Kaia Kanepi against Liudmila Samsonova at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The matchup can be watched on MSG.

Kanepi vs. Samsonova Matchup Info

Kaia KanepiLiudmila Samsonova

37

World Rank

60

21-10

2022 Match Record

14-14

45-29

2022 Set Record

35-30

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 32

Kaia Kanepi vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance

  • Kanepi beat Daria Saville 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday in the semifinals.
  • Samsonova defeated No. 95-ranked Xiyu Wang 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the finals.
  • In her 31 matches this year across all court surfaces, Kanepi has played an average of 23.1 games (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • Kanepi has won 33.6% of her return games this year, and 71.1% of her service games.
  • Kanepi has won 69.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 41.5% of her return games.
  • Samsonova has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in her 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Samsonova has won 75.7% of her games on serve, and 27.9% on return.
  • Samsonova has won 28.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 78.8% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Citi Open, Final

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
