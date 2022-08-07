How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open
Sunday's finals of the Citi Open slots Kaia Kanepi against Liudmila Samsonova at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The matchup can be watched on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, August 7
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Kanepi vs. Samsonova Matchup Info
|Kaia Kanepi
|Liudmila Samsonova
37
World Rank
60
21-10
2022 Match Record
14-14
45-29
2022 Set Record
35-30
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Kaia Kanepi vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance
- Kanepi beat Daria Saville 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday in the semifinals.
- Samsonova defeated No. 95-ranked Xiyu Wang 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the finals.
- In her 31 matches this year across all court surfaces, Kanepi has played an average of 23.1 games (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Kanepi has won 33.6% of her return games this year, and 71.1% of her service games.
- Kanepi has won 69.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 41.5% of her return games.
- Samsonova has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in her 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Samsonova has won 75.7% of her games on serve, and 27.9% on return.
- Samsonova has won 28.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 78.8% of her service games.
How To Watch
