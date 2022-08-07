How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open
Check out MSG on August 7 to see No. 37 Kaia Kanepi take on No. 60 Liudmila Samsonova in the finals of the Citi Open.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, August 7
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Kanepi vs. Samsonova Matchup Info
|Kaia Kanepi
|Liudmila Samsonova
37
World Rank
60
21-10
2022 Match Record
14-14
45-29
2022 Set Record
35-30
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Kaia Kanepi vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance
- Kanepi is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 88-ranked Daria Saville in the semifinals on Saturday.
- In the semifinals, Samsonova was victorious 6-1, 6-1 against Xiyu Wang on Saturday.
- Through 31 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kanepi has played 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them.
- So far this year, Kanepi has won 71.1% of her service games and 33.6% of her return games.
- Kanepi has won 41.5% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.5% of her service games.
- Samsonova has played 28 matches so far this year (winning 51.9% of games across all court types), and 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Samsonova has won 27.9% of her return games and 75.7% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Samsonova has won 78.8% of her service games and 28.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
7
2022
Citi Open, Final
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
