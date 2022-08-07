How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
MSG is where you can watch Saturday's match between Daria Kasatkina and Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 6
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Kasatkina vs. Badosa Matchup Info
|Daria Kasatkina
|Paula Badosa
12
World Rank
4
30-14
2022 Match Record
29-13
57-39
2022 Set Record
61-30
Hamburg
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa Recent Performance
- In the quarterfinals, Kasatkina won 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 versus Aryna Sabalenka on Friday.
- Badosa is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Kasatkina has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 44 matches this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Kasatkina has won 46.6% of her return games and 62.2% of her service games.
- Kasatkina has won 42.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.0% of her service games.
- In her 42 matches this year, Badosa has played an average of 20.6 games across all court surfaces (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Badosa has won 40.9% of her return games and 70.5% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Badosa has won 70.8% of her service games and 43.1% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Citi Open, Final
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)