How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

MSG is where you can watch Saturday's match between Daria Kasatkina and Paula Badosa in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina vs. Badosa Matchup Info

Daria KasatkinaPaula Badosa

12

World Rank

4

30-14

2022 Match Record

29-13

57-39

2022 Set Record

61-30

Hamburg

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Daria Kasatkina vs. Paula Badosa Recent Performance

  • In the quarterfinals, Kasatkina won 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 versus Aryna Sabalenka on Friday.
  • Badosa is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals on Friday.
  • Kasatkina has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 44 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Kasatkina has won 46.6% of her return games and 62.2% of her service games.
  • Kasatkina has won 42.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.0% of her service games.
  • In her 42 matches this year, Badosa has played an average of 20.6 games across all court surfaces (20.6 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Badosa has won 40.9% of her return games and 70.5% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Badosa has won 70.8% of her service games and 43.1% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Citi Open, Final

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


