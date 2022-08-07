Skip to main content

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Shelby Rogers and Daria Kasatkina are scheduled to square off in the finals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 7, and you can tune in on MSG.

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Final
  • Date: Sunday, August 7
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rogers vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info

Shelby RogersDaria Kasatkina

45

World Rank

12

12-14

2022 Match Record

31-14

31-33

2022 Set Record

59-39

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Hamburg

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 32

Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina Recent Performance

  • Rogers is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals on Saturday.
  • In the semifinals, Kasatkina won 6-2, 6-4 against Paula Badosa on Saturday.
  • Rogers has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rogers has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
  • Rogers has won 70.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 27.9% of her return games.
  • In her 45 matches so far this year, Kasatkina has played an average of 20 games across all court surfaces (20 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kasatkina has won 46.8% of her return games and 62.6% of her service games.
  • Kasatkina has won 43.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.7% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Citi Open, Final

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
Baseball

How to Watch Calgary (CAN) vs. Sydney (AUS): Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago0046411404h
Soccer

How to Watch América vs. Juárez

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Softball

How to Watch Waco, TX vs. Frankford, DE: Stream Softball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18831922
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Dodgers

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
imago0048640604h (3)
Soccer

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
USATSI_14673363
Golf

How to Watch Utah Championship, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
imago1013568145h
Soccer

How to Watch York United FC vs. Valour FC

By Alex Barth2 hours ago