How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Shelby Rogers and Daria Kasatkina are scheduled to square off in the finals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 7, and you can tune in on MSG.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, August 7
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Rogers vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info
|Shelby Rogers
|Daria Kasatkina
45
World Rank
12
12-14
2022 Match Record
31-14
31-33
2022 Set Record
59-39
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Hamburg
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina Recent Performance
- Rogers is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals on Saturday.
- In the semifinals, Kasatkina won 6-2, 6-4 against Paula Badosa on Saturday.
- Rogers has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rogers has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
- Rogers has won 70.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 27.9% of her return games.
- In her 45 matches so far this year, Kasatkina has played an average of 20 games across all court surfaces (20 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kasatkina has won 46.8% of her return games and 62.6% of her service games.
- Kasatkina has won 43.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.7% of her service games.
