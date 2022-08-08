How to Watch Canada Masters, Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The Canadian Open kicks off on Monday with the early round matchups at IGA Stadium in Montreal and Sobeys Stadium in Toronto.

The Canadian Open, also known as the National Bank Open, is an annual tournament held in Ontario and Quebec. The men's competition is a Masters 1000 on the ATP Tour, while the women's event is a WTA 1000 tournament on the WTA Tour. This year in the 2022 edition of the Canada Masters, the men's bracket will be held at IGA Stadium in Montreal, while the women's will be competing at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto. Currently, Daniil Medvedev holds the 2021 singles title after defeating Reilly Opelka in the final last year. Camila Giorgi, meanwhile, holds the 2021 women's singles title after defeating Karolína Plisková.

How to Watch the Canada Masters, Early Rounds today:

Game Date: Aug. 8, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch the Canada Masters, Early Rounds online with fuboTV

The world No. 1 Medvedev will be facing a potentially dangerous first-round matchup at the Canada Masters as the draw has him bracketed alongside Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios, meanwhile, will need to defeat Argentine Sebastián Báez in the round of 64 matchup on Monday in order to book a fourth meeting with the Russian.

Don't miss the match between Krygios and Báez on Monday along with many other exciting matchups on both the men's and women's singles sides at the Canada Masters tournament.

