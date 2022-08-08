How to watch Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Adrian Mannarino take on Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Mannarino vs. Rinderknech Matchup Info
|Adrian Mannarino
|Arthur Rinderknech
67
World Rank
69
18-22
2022 Match Record
12-12
46-56
2022 Set Record
30-32
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Recent Performance
- Mannarino beat No. 77-ranked Soonwoo Kwon 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
- Rinderknech is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 94-ranked Taro Daniel in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Mannarino has played 40 matches this year (across all court types), and 24.6 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mannarino has won 76.8% of his games on serve, and 21.0% on return.
- Mannarino has won 77.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.1% of his return games.
- Rinderknech has played 24 matches so far this year, and 26.7 games per match across all court surfaces (25.7 in three-set matches).
- Rinderknech has won 15.5% of his return games this year, and 82.4% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Rinderknech has won 17.6% of his return games and 86.4% of his service games.
