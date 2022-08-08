How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. David Goffin at the National Bank Open
Monday's Round of 64 of the National Bank Open slots David Goffin against Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Stade IGA. The matchup is available to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Goffin vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info
|David Goffin
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
60
World Rank
43
22-17
2022 Match Record
19-18
55-44
2022 Set Record
47-47
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Semifinal
David Goffin vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Recent Performance
- Goffin came up short in his most recent match, 6-7, 4-6 against Jack Sock in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 2, 2022.
- In his last tournament, the Generali Open, Ramos-Vinolas was beaten in the semifinals by No. 20-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 3-6, 6-7.
- In his 39 matches this year across all court surfaces, Goffin has played an average of 25.3 games (21.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Goffin has won 74.6% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
- Goffin has won 66.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.0% of his return games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 37 matches so far this year (winning 49.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.4% of his service games this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 65.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 24.2% of his return games.
