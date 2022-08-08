Skip to main content

How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. David Goffin at the National Bank Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's Round of 64 of the National Bank Open slots David Goffin against Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Stade IGA. The matchup is available to watch on Tennis Channel.

How to watch David Goffin vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Goffin vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info

David GoffinAlbert Ramos-Vinolas

60

World Rank

43

22-17

2022 Match Record

19-18

55-44

2022 Set Record

47-47

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Generali Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Semifinal

David Goffin vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Recent Performance

  • Goffin came up short in his most recent match, 6-7, 4-6 against Jack Sock in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 2, 2022.
  • In his last tournament, the Generali Open, Ramos-Vinolas was beaten in the semifinals by No. 20-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 3-6, 6-7.
  • In his 39 matches this year across all court surfaces, Goffin has played an average of 25.3 games (21.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Goffin has won 74.6% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
  • Goffin has won 66.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.0% of his return games.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has played 37 matches so far this year (winning 49.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.4% of his service games this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has won 65.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 24.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Alexander Bublik at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Jil Teichmann at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Diego Schwartzman at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sofia Kenin vs. Sloane Stephens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Matteo Berrettini vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carol Zhao vs. Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago