How to watch Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Diego Schwartzman at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Diego Schwartzman and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are set to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 8, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Schwartzman vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info

Diego SchwartzmanAlejandro Davidovich Fokina

15

World Rank

35

23-16

2022 Match Record

18-19

56-48

2022 Set Record

49-48

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Diego Schwartzman vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Recent Performance

  • Schwartzman most recently played on July 19, 2022, a 5-7, 4-6 loss to No. 42-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Hamburg European Open, Davidovich Fokina was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 62-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 4-6, 3-6.
  • Schwartzman has played 39 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.5 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Schwartzman has won 68.4% of his service games so far this year, and 35.3% of his return games.
  • Schwartzman has won 71.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.4% of his return games.
  • Davidovich Fokina has played 37 matches this year, and 27.1 games per match across all court types (24.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Davidovich Fokina has won 72.9% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has won 72.4% of his service games and 22.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
