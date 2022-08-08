How to watch Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Diego Schwartzman at the National Bank Open
Diego Schwartzman and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are set to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 8, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Schwartzman vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info
|Diego Schwartzman
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
15
World Rank
35
23-16
2022 Match Record
18-19
56-48
2022 Set Record
49-48
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Diego Schwartzman vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Recent Performance
- Schwartzman most recently played on July 19, 2022, a 5-7, 4-6 loss to No. 42-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.
- In his most recent tournament, the Hamburg European Open, Davidovich Fokina was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 62-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 4-6, 3-6.
- Schwartzman has played 39 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.5 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Schwartzman has won 68.4% of his service games so far this year, and 35.3% of his return games.
- Schwartzman has won 71.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.4% of his return games.
- Davidovich Fokina has played 37 matches this year, and 27.1 games per match across all court types (24.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Davidovich Fokina has won 72.9% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has won 72.4% of his service games and 22.5% of his return games.
