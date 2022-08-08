How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Denis Shapovalov at the National Bank Open
Don't miss No. 22 Denis Shapovalov match up against No. 21 Alex de Minaur in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Shapovalov vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Denis Shapovalov
|Alex de Minaur
22
World Rank
21
14-15
2022 Match Record
28-16
42-43
2022 Set Record
69-45
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Denis Shapovalov vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- Shapovalov was defeated in his last match, 2-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 3, 2022.
- de Minaur came up short in his most recent match, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 3, 2022.
- In his 29 matches this year across all court types, Shapovalov has played an average of 30.1 games (25.4 in three-set matches).
- Shapovalov has won 81.6% of his service games so far this year, and 18.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Shapovalov has won 82.7% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.
- Through 44 matches this year, de Minaur has played 25.6 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- de Minaur has won 31.5% of his return games this year, and 76.9% of his service games.
- On hard courts, de Minaur has won 80.4% of his service games and 30.9% of his return games.
