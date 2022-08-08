Skip to main content

How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Denis Shapovalov at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 22 Denis Shapovalov match up against No. 21 Alex de Minaur in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open. Check it out on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Shapovalov vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

Denis ShapovalovAlex de Minaur

22

World Rank

21

14-15

2022 Match Record

28-16

42-43

2022 Set Record

69-45

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Denis Shapovalov vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance

  • Shapovalov was defeated in his last match, 2-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 3, 2022.
  • de Minaur came up short in his most recent match, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 3, 2022.
  • In his 29 matches this year across all court types, Shapovalov has played an average of 30.1 games (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • Shapovalov has won 81.6% of his service games so far this year, and 18.2% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Shapovalov has won 82.7% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.
  • Through 44 matches this year, de Minaur has played 25.6 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • de Minaur has won 31.5% of his return games this year, and 76.9% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, de Minaur has won 80.4% of his service games and 30.9% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
