How to watch Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Montréal is the destination where Grigor Dimitrov and Alexis Galarneau will meet for their August 8 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Galarneau vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Alexis Galarneau Grigor Dimitrov 238 World Rank 19 N/A 2022 Match Record 18-13 N/A 2022 Set Record 41-33 N/A Last Tournament Wimbledon N/A Last Result Round of 128

Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance