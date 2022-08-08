Skip to main content

How to watch Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the National Bank Open

The Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Montréal is the destination where Grigor Dimitrov and Alexis Galarneau will meet for their August 8 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Galarneau vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Alexis GalarneauGrigor Dimitrov

238

World Rank

19

N/A

2022 Match Record

18-13

N/A

2022 Set Record

41-33

N/A

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

N/A

Last Result

Round of 128

Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Citi Open, Dimitrov was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 54-ranked Sebastian Korda, 6-4, 1-6, 2-6.
  • Through 31 matches so far this year, Dimitrov has played 24.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.6% of them (across all court types).
  • Dimitrov has won 25.1% of his return games so far this year, and 80.4% of his service games.
  • Dimitrov has won 20.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 81.7% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
