How to watch Alison Riske vs. Petra Kvitova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The August 8 matchup between Petra Kvitova and Alison Riske in the Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kvitova vs. Riske Matchup Info
|Petra Kvitova
|Alison Riske
24
World Rank
33
17-14
2022 Match Record
18-15
37-29
2022 Set Record
37-35
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Petra Kvitova vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance
- In her last match, Kvitova lost 5-7, 6-7 versus Paula Badosa in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.
- Riske last played on August 1, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 240-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- In her 31 matches this year across all court types, Kvitova has played an average of 21.9 games (21.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kvitova has won 73.0% of her games on serve, and 30.7% on return.
- On hard courts, Kvitova has won 69.0% of her service games and 33.0% of her return games.
- In her 33 matches so far this year, Riske has played an average of 20.0 games across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Riske has won 69.7% of her games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
- On hard courts, Riske has won 67.7% of her service games and 33.3% of her return games.
