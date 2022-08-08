Skip to main content

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Petra Kvitova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

The August 8 matchup between Petra Kvitova and Alison Riske in the Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 can be watched on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Alison Riske at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kvitova vs. Riske Matchup Info

Petra KvitovaAlison Riske

24

World Rank

33

17-14

2022 Match Record

18-15

37-29

2022 Set Record

37-35

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Petra Kvitova vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance

  • In her last match, Kvitova lost 5-7, 6-7 versus Paula Badosa in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.
  • Riske last played on August 1, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 240-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
  • In her 31 matches this year across all court types, Kvitova has played an average of 21.9 games (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kvitova has won 73.0% of her games on serve, and 30.7% on return.
  • On hard courts, Kvitova has won 69.0% of her service games and 33.0% of her return games.
  • In her 33 matches so far this year, Riske has played an average of 20.0 games across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Riske has won 69.7% of her games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
  • On hard courts, Riske has won 67.7% of her service games and 33.3% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
