How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Carol Zhao at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Monday's Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 pits Amanda Anisimova against Carol Zhao at Aviva Centre. The match can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Anisimova vs. Zhao Matchup Info
|Amanda Anisimova
|Carol Zhao
22
World Rank
185
31-12
2022 Match Record
3-3
65-35
2022 Set Record
8-8
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Amanda Anisimova vs. Carol Zhao Recent Performance
- Anisimova is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, to No. 45-ranked Shelby Rogers, 4-6, 4-6.
- In her previous tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Zhao was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 231-ranked Kayla Day, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7.
- In her 43 matches this year across all court types, Anisimova has played an average of 22.3 games (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Anisimova has won 39.5% of her return games this year, and 71.8% of her service games.
- Anisimova has won 36.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 72.8% of her service games.
- Zhao has played six matches so far this year (winning 49.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.2 games per match (27.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Zhao has won 23.1% of her return games and 73.3% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
