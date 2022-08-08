Skip to main content

How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tennis Channel is where you can see Monday's competition between Anhelina Kalinina and Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.

How to watch Jelena Ostapenko vs. Anhelina Kalinina at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ostapenko vs. Kalinina Matchup Info

Jelena OstapenkoAnhelina Kalinina

17

World Rank

52

23-12

2022 Match Record

18-16

49-33

2022 Set Record

38-35

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Anhelina Kalinina Recent Performance

  • In her most recent match, Ostapenko came up short 7-5, 5-7, 5-7 versus Tatjana Maria in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon.
  • Kalinina is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, at the hands of No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff, 1-6, 0-6.
  • Ostapenko has played 35 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Ostapenko has won 40.7% of her return games and 69.4% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Ostapenko has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 42.3% on return.
  • Through 34 matches so far this year, Kalinina has played 21 games per match (21 in three-set matches) and won 49.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Kalinina has won 64.7% of her service games and 34.5% of her return games.
  • Kalinina has won 59.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
