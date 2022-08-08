How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is where you can see Monday's competition between Jelena Ostapenko and Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.

How to watch Jelena Ostapenko vs. Anhelina Kalinina at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Ostapenko vs. Kalinina Matchup Info

Jelena Ostapenko Anhelina Kalinina 17 World Rank 52 23-12 2022 Match Record 18-16 49-33 2022 Set Record 38-35 Wimbledon Last Tournament Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round of 16 Last Result Round of 32

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Anhelina Kalinina Recent Performance