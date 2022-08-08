How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel is where you can see Monday's competition between Jelena Ostapenko and Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
How to watch Jelena Ostapenko vs. Anhelina Kalinina at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Ostapenko vs. Kalinina Matchup Info
|Jelena Ostapenko
|Anhelina Kalinina
17
World Rank
52
23-12
2022 Match Record
18-16
49-33
2022 Set Record
38-35
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Jelena Ostapenko vs. Anhelina Kalinina Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Ostapenko came up short 7-5, 5-7, 5-7 versus Tatjana Maria in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon.
- Kalinina is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, at the hands of No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff, 1-6, 0-6.
- Ostapenko has played 35 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Ostapenko has won 40.7% of her return games and 69.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Ostapenko has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 42.3% on return.
- Through 34 matches so far this year, Kalinina has played 21 games per match (21 in three-set matches) and won 49.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Kalinina has won 64.7% of her service games and 34.5% of her return games.
- Kalinina has won 59.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
