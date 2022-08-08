How to watch Anna Bondar vs. Elise Mertens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 8 to see the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Anna Bondar and Elise Mertens.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bondar vs. Mertens Matchup Info
|Anna Bondar
|Elise Mertens
55
World Rank
30
20-18
2022 Match Record
18-16
40-36
2022 Set Record
37-35
Gdynia
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Anna Bondar vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance
- Bondar most recently played on July 26, 2022, a 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 loss to No. 116-ranked Kristina Mladenovic in the Round of 32 of the Gdynia.
- Mertens is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, to No. 60-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 6-7, 4-6.
- Bondar has played 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
- Bondar has won 31.3% of her return games so far this year, and 69.9% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bondar has won 68.4% of her games on serve, and 25.3% on return.
- Through 34 matches so far this year, Mertens has played 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) and won 50.9% of them (across all court types).
- Mertens has won 63.8% of her service games so far this year, and 38.2% of her return games.
- Mertens has won 37.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 65.7% of her service games.
