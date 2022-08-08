Skip to main content

How to watch Anna Bondar vs. Elise Mertens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 8 to see the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Anna Bondar and Elise Mertens.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bondar vs. Mertens Matchup Info

Anna BondarElise Mertens

55

World Rank

30

20-18

2022 Match Record

18-16

40-36

2022 Set Record

37-35

Gdynia

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Anna Bondar vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance

  • Bondar most recently played on July 26, 2022, a 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 loss to No. 116-ranked Kristina Mladenovic in the Round of 32 of the Gdynia.
  • Mertens is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, to No. 60-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 6-7, 4-6.
  • Bondar has played 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
  • Bondar has won 31.3% of her return games so far this year, and 69.9% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bondar has won 68.4% of her games on serve, and 25.3% on return.
  • Through 34 matches so far this year, Mertens has played 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) and won 50.9% of them (across all court types).
  • Mertens has won 63.8% of her service games so far this year, and 38.2% of her return games.
  • Mertens has won 37.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 65.7% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
