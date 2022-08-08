Skip to main content

How to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs. Adrian Mannarino at the National Bank Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the National Bank Open includes Arthur Rinderknech and Adrian Mannarino going toe to toe on August 8 at Stade IGA. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mannarino vs. Rinderknech Matchup Info

Adrian MannarinoArthur Rinderknech

67

World Rank

69

18-22

2022 Match Record

12-12

46-56

2022 Set Record

30-32

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 128

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Recent Performance

  • Mannarino beat No. 77-ranked Soonwoo Kwon 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
  • Rinderknech beat Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Mannarino has played 24.6 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in his 40 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Mannarino has won 21% of his return games so far this year, and 76.8% of his service games.
  • Mannarino has won 77.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.1% of his return games.
  • Rinderknech has played 24 matches so far this year, and 26.7 games per match across all court surfaces (25.7 in three-set matches).
  • Rinderknech has won 15.5% of his return games this year, and 82.4% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Rinderknech has won 86.4% of his service games and 17.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs. Adrian Mannarino at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) is greeted by first base coach Mike Napoli (55) after hitting a one run single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Wings: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson41 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Southeast vs. New England: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jameson Taillon
SI Guide

Yankees Look to End Losing Streak vs. Mariners

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Hugo Gaston at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago