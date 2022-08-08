How to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs. Adrian Mannarino at the National Bank Open
The Round of 64 of the National Bank Open includes Arthur Rinderknech and Adrian Mannarino going toe to toe on August 8 at Stade IGA. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Mannarino vs. Rinderknech Matchup Info
|Adrian Mannarino
|Arthur Rinderknech
67
World Rank
69
18-22
2022 Match Record
12-12
46-56
2022 Set Record
30-32
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Recent Performance
- Mannarino beat No. 77-ranked Soonwoo Kwon 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
- Rinderknech beat Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Mannarino has played 24.6 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in his 40 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Mannarino has won 21% of his return games so far this year, and 76.8% of his service games.
- Mannarino has won 77.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.1% of his return games.
- Rinderknech has played 24 matches so far this year, and 26.7 games per match across all court surfaces (25.7 in three-set matches).
- Rinderknech has won 15.5% of his return games this year, and 82.4% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Rinderknech has won 86.4% of his service games and 17.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)