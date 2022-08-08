Skip to main content

How to watch Asia Muhammad vs. Madison Keys at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Monday's Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 pits Asia Muhammad against Madison Keys at Aviva Centre. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Muhammad vs. Keys Matchup Info

Asia MuhammadMadison Keys

182

World Rank

27

5-8

2022 Match Record

20-12

11-17

2022 Set Record

46-28

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 16

Asia Muhammad vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance

  • Muhammad defeated Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Keys most recently played on August 3, 2022, a 5-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
  • Muhammad has played 13 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Muhammad has won 24.3% of her return games and 58.3% of her service games.
  • Keys has played 32 matches this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court types), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Keys has won 31.9% of her return games and 75.7% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Keys has won 78.0% of her games on serve, and 32.4% on return.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
