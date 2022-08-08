How to watch Asia Muhammad vs. Madison Keys at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Monday's Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 pits Asia Muhammad against Madison Keys at Aviva Centre. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Muhammad vs. Keys Matchup Info
|Asia Muhammad
|Madison Keys
182
World Rank
27
5-8
2022 Match Record
20-12
11-17
2022 Set Record
46-28
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 16
Asia Muhammad vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance
- Muhammad defeated Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Keys most recently played on August 3, 2022, a 5-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Muhammad has played 13 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Muhammad has won 24.3% of her return games and 58.3% of her service games.
- Keys has played 32 matches this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court types), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Keys has won 31.9% of her return games and 75.7% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Keys has won 78.0% of her games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
